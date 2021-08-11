Health dept: Close to 9 million vaccine jabs administered in SA so far

The National Health Department said it’s still chasing a target to have at least 35 million people immunised by the end of this year.

CAPE TOWN - Nearly nine million COVID-19 vaccine shots have so far been administered in South Africa.



On Wednesday, the National Department of Health said it was still chasing a target to have at least 35 million people immunised by the end of this year.

Government's COVID-19 dashboard shows more than 8.8 million coronavirus jabs have been administered since February.



Of the vaccinated group so far, 60% are women and 40% men.

The department's Dr Lesley Bamford said with a boost in vaccine stocks, they were aiming to inoculate a large number of people in the coming months.

“Hopefully, during the course of the day [Wednesday], we will reach the nine million target. We are very excited, because for the first time, we are no longer vaccine constraint."

Bamford said half of the 60-years and older cohort of around 5.5 million residents, have received at least one vaccine dose.

“We are urging all the people - those over 50 and 60 - to register to get vaccinated. Ideally, we would like them to register ahead of time but they can also present themselves at our vaccination sites.”

