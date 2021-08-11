Another alleged July riots instigator due to appear in Bloemfontein court

The suspect was arrested on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Another alleged instigator of July's attempted insurrection is expected to appear in a Bloemfontein court on Wednesday.

The Hawks' Katlego Mogale: "In a joint intelligence-led investigation, we managed to trace one of the alleged instigators in the recent violent protests, looting of business and destruction of infrastructure and ensured the apprehension of the 40-year-old suspect."

