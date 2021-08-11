Go

Another alleged July riots instigator due to appear in Bloemfontein court

The suspect was arrested on Monday.

Protesters gesture towards police officers (not seen) as they burn tyres in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, on 11 July 2021. Picture: Luca Sola/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - Another alleged instigator of July's attempted insurrection is expected to appear in a Bloemfontein court on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested on Monday.

The Hawks' Katlego Mogale: "In a joint intelligence-led investigation, we managed to trace one of the alleged instigators in the recent violent protests, looting of business and destruction of infrastructure and ensured the apprehension of the 40-year-old suspect."

