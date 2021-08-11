ANC failed to keep records of key decisions on govt deployments, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s return to the commission has seen him fielding queries about cadre deployment during his time as ANC deputy president and chairperson of the party’s deployment committee.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the African National Congress (ANC) failed to keep minutes and records of key decisions on government deployments over several years.

He conceded this in his evidence before the state capture commission on Wednesday.

The commission's heard how the committee only started keeping records in 2017 after he became party president, a failure that Ramaphosa admitted to.

"I do not recall, when I was chair, any minutes being put forward for adoption, which is what often happens when you are a member of a committee, that minutes will be submitted, gone through and approved and adopted."

But he's defended the principle of cadre deployment and political involvement in government administration.

"And I also refer to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) paper on this matter that the political involvement in administration, it was said in that paper is essential for the proper functioning of democracy.”

Pressure group, Defend our Democracy, has in an open letter to Ramaphosa urged him to tell the truth at the inquiry about grand corruption.

