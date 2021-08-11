ANC: Mapisa-Nqakula has a solid track record as legislator

The African National Congress (ANC) has defended its decision to put forward former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as its choice for National Assembly Speaker, insisting that she's amassed a formidable wealth of experience.

The party’s top six leadership informed the ANC caucus in Parliament on Tuesday that the former defence minister would be the next head of the National Assembly.

She is expected to be elected as Speaker by the National Assembly when it reconvenes to replace Thandi Modise, who took over her old job as defence minister. ANC caucus's Nomfanelo Kota said that Mapisa-Nqakula was more than qualified for the position.

“Former Minister Mapisa-Nqakula brings a formidable wealth of experience to the new position, with a solid track record as a legislator,” she said.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone disagreed, saying that she was not fit to be Speaker.

"There is absolutely no way that the Democratic Alliance will support this nomination. How can the ANC nominate and support an individual whose track record is one of contempt of the very principles which Parliament seeks to uphold and promote?” Mazzone asked.

Mapisa-Nqakula will most likely not be the only person nominated, with the DA expected to put forward its own candidate.

