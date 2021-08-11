Go

6,500 new COVID infections, 189 deaths recorded in SA

The NICD said that the majority of new coronavirus cases diagnosed were from the Western Cape, followed by KwaZulu-Natal.

Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases had been recorded in the country.

This increase, in the past 24-hour reporting period, represents an 18.8% test positivity rate.

To date, 75,201 people have now succumbed to the disease in the country.

The Western Cape - which is currently the pandemic’s epicentre in the country - accounts for 30% of new COVID-19 cases recorded.

KwaZulu-Natal accounts for 23% and Gauteng 19%.

The NICD said that there had been an increase of 450 hospital admissions in the past 24-hour period.

More than 8.8 million coronavirus vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

