6,500 new COVID infections, 189 deaths recorded in SA

The NICD said that the majority of new coronavirus cases diagnosed were from the Western Cape, followed by KwaZulu-Natal.

CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases had been recorded in the country.

This increase, in the past 24-hour reporting period, represents an 18.8% test positivity rate.

To date, 75,201 people have now succumbed to the disease in the country.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 35,100 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 6,590 new cases, which represents an 18.8% positivity rate. A further 189 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 75,201 to date. Read more: https://t.co/hfFvbRdTvs pic.twitter.com/11ATFaohto NICD (@nicd_sa) August 10, 2021

The NICD said that the majority of new coronavirus cases diagnosed were from the Western Cape, followed by KwaZulu-Natal.

The Western Cape - which is currently the pandemic’s epicentre in the country - accounts for 30% of new COVID-19 cases recorded.

KwaZulu-Natal accounts for 23% and Gauteng 19%.

The NICD said that there had been an increase of 450 hospital admissions in the past 24-hour period.

More than 8.8 million coronavirus vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.