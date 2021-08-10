Zuma's legal team set to apply virtually for postponement of corruption case

The corruption case against former President Jacob Zuma and French arms company, Thales, was due to be heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

CAPE TOWN - Former President Jacob Zuma's legal team said that they would apply virtually to postpone his arms deal corruption case on Tuesday.

Zuma was set to appear before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday morning but was hospitalised for a routine check-up last week.

He's currently serving a 15-month jail term at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility for contempt of court for failing to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry.

The corruption case against former President Jacob Zuma and French arms company, Thales, was due to be heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. The matter was set down to be heard virtually, but Zuma's lawyers argued that this process would violate his rights to a fair trial.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said that Zuma's legal team would virtually make an application to postpone the case as he was still admitted to hospital.

“However, as the NPA, all prosecutors were ready to argue the special plea, but these are circumstances that are beyond our control,” he said.

At least 217 State witnesses are on the witness list for the trial.

Zuma and Thales face corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges linked to the arms deal.

