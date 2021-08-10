WC police arrest 4 people, seize drugs worth R1.1m in Laingsburg

On Sunday, police arrested two occupants in a truck after seizing 159 kilograms of dagga.

CAPE TOWN - Four suspects are due to appear in court after drugs worth about R1.4 million was seized in Laingsburg.

On Sunday, police arrested two occupants in a truck after seizing 159 kilograms of dagga.

“Members of the police operationalised information on the delivery of large consignment of drugs, which was traveling from Durban and they spotted the vehicle and an intensive search resulted in discovery of 39 bags of dagga and arrested two occupants charged with dealing in drugs eats,” said the police's Chris Spies.

During a separate incident early on Monday morning, police also stopped a taxi that was headed for Cape Town.

Seven bags of marijuana worth an estimated R1.1 million was confiscated. The driver and a passenger were nabbed.