WATCH LIVE: Zuma lawyers seek postponement of corruption trial

Jacob Zuma's legal team said that they would apply virtually to postpone his arms deal corruption case.

Former South African president Jacob Zuma who is facing fraud and corruption charges greets supporters in the gallery of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on 17 May 2021. Picture: Rogan Ward/AFP
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The corruption trial of former President Jacob Zuma resumes in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The former president was set to appear before the court on Tuesday morning but was hospitalised for a routine check-up last week.

His legal team said that they would apply virtually to postpone his arms deal corruption case.

Zuma is currently serving a 15-month jail term at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility for contempt of court for failing to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry.

