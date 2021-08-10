Unisa graduates start petition in bid to get their certificates

They told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that the situation had major consequences on their personal lives as they had been unable to apply for jobs and further their studies.

JOHANNESBURG - University of South Africa (Unisa) students have started a petition in a desperate plea to have the university release their certificates, months after they graduated.

They told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that the situation had major consequences on their personal lives as they had been unable to apply for jobs and further their studies.

The petition has so far garnered nearly 1,000 signatures from frustrated students around the country.

One student said: “We are pleading with the university to prioritise graduates.”

“I couldn’t register in 2021 for my LLB degree with the same university,” another said.

READ: Unisa students angered as institution mum about their certificates

More Unisa students have come forward desperately pleading with the university to release their graduation certificates.

Odette Jones, who completed her Bachelor of Education degree last year, has now started a petition in a bid to force the university to make a formal commitment.

“To date, the petition has garnered 932 signatories.”

She said attempts to get answers from the university and Unisa's ombudsman had been fruitless.

“Unisa has not put the rights of students or their mental health at the centre of this saga.”

Unisa has not yet given a formal response regarding the issue despite a number of attempts by Eyewitness News.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.