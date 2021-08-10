'The fire was everywhere': Lion Park mother details losing child in blaze

It’s believed the fire broke shortly after an explosion inside the shack at around 1 am on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A grieving mother has detailed how her home at the Lion Park informal settlement, near Lanseria, burned down and there was nothing she could do to save her three-year old child.

Details around what could have caused the blaze still need to be investigated.

An emotionally distraught Poppy Hlatshwayo said she suspected that the explosion was caused by a petrol can that fell over and described how she heard a loud popping sound shortly before her shack went up in flames.

“It was so quick, I wanted to get up to switch on the lights, but the fire was everywhere even outside the room."

The family lost everything in the blaze and community members managed to douse the flames before it spread to more homes.

But Hlatshwayo said she was deeply disappointed that the firefighters did not arrive when they were called for help.

“They took time to arrive; there were only two police officers who were sitting in their van and told me they are waiting for the government mortuary to come pick my child up.”

Hlatshwayo believes if the police and firefighters responded to her call in the early hours of Tuesday morning, her son's life may have been saved.

