Sascoc clarifies position on incentives for Olympic, Paralympic medallists

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) said that athletes who won medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympics will receive financial incentives.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Sascoc president, Barry Hendriks, said that reports that the governing body would not be rewarding Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag were wide of the mark.

He said that the organisation was in negotiations with partners over the issue of financial rewards to medallists.

But the amounts had not been finalised because these negotiations were ongoing.

He claimed that the sporting body did not want the issue of financial incentives to distract athletes from their performances at either of the global events.

Hendriks insisted that there had never been a point whereby a decision was made not to offer medallists incentives.

