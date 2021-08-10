SAAPA calls for urgent halt of issuing liquor licences to fuel station retailers

In June, BP and Pick n Pay Express were awarded a Grocer's Licence which allows them to sell wine.

CAPE TOWN - The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA) is on Tuesday calling for an immediate halt in issuing of liquor licences to retailers at fuel stations.

It's the first such licence in the country.

The SAAPA said a licence that allowed wine sales at BP and Pick n Pay Express stores went against the National Liquor Policy Act of 2016.

The body's SA director Maurice Smithers said there were indications of similar applications in the Western Cape.

“What we picked up is that it’s only BP and Sasol that have applied and we believe if it starts to happen, it will travel to all the other big players as well.”

Sue Goldstein from the Medical Research Council at Wits University said selling liquor at garages was a major step backwards.

“Government spends R260 billion on alcohol-related harm and some of the fatal crashes are caused by drunk driving.”

Goldstein adds road crashes are the second leading cause of death after HIV/AIDS for children aged five to 14 years and the third leading cause of death for those between the ages of 15 and 44.

