SA's COVID-19 death toll climbs past 75,000 mark
The Health Department said that 199 more people died in the country after contracting the virus, pushing the death toll to over 75,000.
JOHANNESBURG - There's been a slight improvement in South Africa's daily COVID-19 infection rate but sadly the death toll continues its grim climb.
The Health Department said that 199 more people died in the country after contracting the virus, pushing the death toll to over 75,000.
Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 6,787 tests also came back positive, with South Africa's known caseload since the start of the health crisis at 2.5 million.
Government's vaccination rollout aims to protect people from severe illness and even death and so far, 8.6 million jabs have been administered in this country, with the 18-34 age group expected to start queuing up from the first of next month.
