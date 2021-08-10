Ramaphosa: True gender equality is possible in our lifetime

As part of his Women's Day address, President Ramphosa reminded South Africans to continue the fight against gender-based violence.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans of government's commitment to stem the tide against gender-based violence.

Ramaphosa virtually delivered his National Women's Day address under the theme "the Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke".

The president stressed that a society free of social ills, and particularly the patriarchal relations that cause them, was possible and absolutely necessary.

Ramaphosa said that true gender equality was possible in our lifetime.

“Key legislation around domestic violence, bail and the sentencing of offenders, as well as the broadening of the scope of sexual offenses and other measures is currently before Parliament,” the president said.

The president called on all South Africans to also take a stand against sexism.

He said: “Let us together raise a new generation of men and women who understand that the rights and freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution belong to all men and women alike.”

Ramaphosa emphasised that the economic and financial inclusion of women was one of the key pillars of government's National Strategic Plan.

