PMB High Court wants Zuma’s medical records by Friday next week

It wants them so that it can ascertain his fitness regarding his high-profile corruption trial.

DURBAN - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has ruled that it must receive the medical records of former President Jacob Zuma by no later than Friday next week.

It wants them so that it can ascertain his fitness regarding his high-profile corruption trial.

He's charged with corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering together with French arms company Thales in connection to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

Zuma was expected to return to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday to argue that lead State prosecutor Billy Downer be removed from the case against him alleging bias.

However, the matter was postponed until 9 September due to his hospitalisation.

Judge Piet Koen said: “It was directed that the State may appoint a commissioner of its choice to examine Mr Zuma to assess his ability to stand trial and for that doctor to be a witness where necessary.”

Zuma and his co-accused, Thales, have previously pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

