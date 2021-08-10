Perpetrator yet to be identified after grade 1 pupil raped at Soshanguve school

It's understood the young girl was attacked while using the bathroom allegedly by a general assistant at the Khensani Primary School last week.

JOHANNESBURG - A grade 1 pupil has been raped at a school in Soshanguve allegedly by an employee at the learning facility.

Her mother reported the matter to educators immediately after her child detailed her ordeal to her.

The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed that the perpetrator had not yet been identified officially and was believed to still be going to work.

Meanwhile, spokesperson Steve Mabona said the child was at home.

“It’s quite sad that it allegedly happened in our school, but we will monitor it very closely and identify the perpetrator while working with the police.”

