New York governor Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment claims

Facing impeachment proceedings, which he admitted he would be unable to counter, Cuomo announced he'll leave office in 14 days while continuing to insist that he did nothing wrong.

JOHANNESBURG - New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced his resignation.

This follows a report from the State's Attorney General alleging he sexually harassed multiple women.

This led to calls from top democrats, including President Joe Biden, that he step down.

Kathy Hochul will serve the rest of his term and will be the state's first female governor.

After he was first hit with sexual harassment allegations earlier this year, the 63-year-old ignored bipartisan demands that he resign, and predicted the investigation he authorised would exonerate him.

Instead, the report alleges that he harassed 11 women - nine of whom were state employees.

