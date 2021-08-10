New JHB Mayor Matongo to announce mayoral committee on Tuesday evening

Matongo was elected unopposed during a special sitting earlier on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo said he would announce his mayoral committee on Tuesday evening.

He's starting in the new position after Geoff Makhubo died last month of COVID-19 complications.

Matongo will have to divide 10 positions with the ANC’s coalition partners; Joburg is under the government of local unity with smaller parties coming to the ANC’s aide when it took back control of the country's economic hub.

He takes over ahead of a looming October local government elections, which if the Constitutional Court agrees could be pushed back to February next year.

Matongo said while plans for the city had long been established, he wanted to ensure the metro's R73 billion budget was not underspent but used properly.

“We have, in the past, experienced under expenditure of the money and the money would be taken away by National Treasury. So, the one thing that we want to ensure happens in this remaining period is that the money is there for the things it has been allocated for.”

