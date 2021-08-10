Mpofu defends 'vague' Zuma doctor’s letter to court

The letter, which was criticised by the State’s Wim Trengove was submitted as part of arguments calling for the postponement of today’s court proceedings in the case involving the former president.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyer Dali Mpofu on Tuesday defended the submission of what the State called a “vague doctor’s letter” to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.

The letter, which was criticised by the State’s Wim Trengove, was submitted as part of arguments calling for the postponement of Tuesday’s court proceedings in the case involving the former president.

Zuma and French arms company Thales face charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering linked to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

His court appearance was postponed until 9 September due to his hospitalisation, but Trengove took issue with a medical note, saying it lacked clarity on the former president’s medical condition.

Mpofu said: “It’s not a coincidence that they are in the dark, we are all in the dark. The medical condition of the accused is a matter of confidentiality.”

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has ordered that it must receive Zuma’s medical report by Friday next week to ascertain his fitness to stand trial.

The State is also expected to appoint a medical practitioner who will conduct an independent assessment of Zuma’s health and testify on his or her findings.

