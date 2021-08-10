Mom asks Ipid to stop probe into Krugersdorp teen manhandled by cop

Last week, a disturbing video emerged on social media showing the distress young woman screaming for help while being dragged into an unmarked police vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG - An 18-year-old pupil and her mother have urged police watchdog Ipid to stop their investigation into allegations that she was manhandled by a police officer while walking to school with a friend.

It’s since emerged that the teen was arrested for refusing to wear a mask.

Ipid said the mother and daughter were refusing to open a criminal case against the implicated officers.

The directorate's Jennifer Ntlatseng said the family also claimed the case had been “blown out of proportion”.

“Initially, we suspected that there was victimisation, but we realised that there is no such. It’s just that the mother said she wanted to be respected in this situation and they have agreed not to take the matter further.”

