Mashaba: Matongo to offer JHB residents continued corruption

Herman Mashaba, once a DA mayor of Joburg and now vying to be elected back to that position but under his party, has accused newly elected Mayo Jodilee Matongo of only being there to continue with corruption and broken service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - Action SA leader Herman Mashaba said newly-elected Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo had nothing to offer the metro.

Mashaba was once a DA mayor of Joburg and is now vying to be elected back to that position but under his new party, Action SA.

Matongo's election comes after Mayor Geoff Makhubo died of COVID-19 related complications last month.

Mashaba said the new mayor propped and applauded corruption.

"Matongo can offer Joburg residents nothing new except continued corruption and broken service delivery. For Johannesburg to undergo a true renewal, residents must be given their Constitutionally enshrined opportunity to go to the polls and finally vote the ANC out," he said in a Tweet.

Mashaba also accused the DA in Joburg, which did not field a mayoral candidate, of working with the ANC in this regard.

Action SA’s Sabelo Chalufu said: “By ensuring Matongo’s unopposed election, the DA has put to bed any suspicion of their desire to form part of the ANC-led coalition as its right-wing faction.”