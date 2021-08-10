Latest COVID vaccine shipment encouraging, says WC Health's Kariem

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses were received on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Close to 250,000 COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to Western Cape inoculation sites on Tuesday.

The province has 46,000 active cases, with more than 3,000 in hospital.

Western Cape chief of operations, Dr Sadiq Kariem, said that active cases were still climbing in the province but the rate of increase was beginning to slow down as the province reached the peak of the third wave.

"It is encouraging that the proportion of positive cases has dipped just below 40% but it does still mean that we have quite a number of daily admission to our hospital platform."

He said that compared to last weekend, there'd been a reduction in trauma cases, with 1,100 cases at 10 health facilities.

"This is in fact a 10% reduction on the trauma admission from last weekend."

Kariem said that the latest vaccine shipment was encouraging.

"It does mean that we will have a better supply behind our vaccines for the coming weeks and obviously that means we can vaccinate more people and so we're quite excited by the additional doses that we've received in the province," Kariem said.

