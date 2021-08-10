Mom says 10 hours after son died in fire, authorities yet to respond

It’s believed the fire broke shortly after an explosion inside the shack at around 1 am at the Lion Park informal settlement near Lanseria.

JOHANNESBURG - A three-year-old boy has died in a fire at his home at the Lion Park informal settlement near Lanseria.

It’s believed the fire broke shortly after an explosion inside the shack at around 1 am.

It’s been about 10 hours since the tragedy and the child's mother has told Eyewitness News that neither firefighters nor police have responded to their calls.

Poppy Hlatshwayo said she couldn't go back into her house to save her child.

“I was at the door and heard the gas explode. The fire came out and my son was sleeping. When I turned, the fire was too much, I couldn't go inside. I started to call the police and the firefighters. No one came,” the grieving mother said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s Working On Fire programme has just announced that 109 firefighters and management will be deployed to Canada to assist with firefighting efforts in that country.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.