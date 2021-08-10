Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial postponed to 9 September

Former President Jacob Zuma and French arms company, Thales, face charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering over the multi-billion rand deal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has postponed former President Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial until 9 September.

Zuma and French arms company, Thales, face charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering over the multi-billion rand deal.

The convicted criminal has launched legal action against a State prosecutor in the case as a precursor to the trial.

Jacob Zuma wants State prosecutor, Billy Downer, removed from this trial, alleging bias.

He insists that the case forms part of a smear campaign by his political detractors and Downer is part of some conspiracy against him.

He was expected to make this argument in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday but the matter has since been postponed due to his hospitalisation.

