Helen Joseph Hospital nurses plead for resources as CMAH closure strains system

There's an urgent plea on Tuesday morning for more resources at the Helen Joseph Hospital where nurses are battling to cope with the influx of patients who are unable to access treatment at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital facility.

JOHANNESBURG - There's an urgent plea on Tuesday morning for more resources at the Helen Joseph Hospital where nurses are battling to cope with the influx of patients who are unable to access treatment at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital facility.

Last week, Gauteng Infrastructure Development MEC Tasneem Motara revealed that it could take up to two years before the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital was fully reopened after a fire damaged parts of the building in April.

Last month, Eyewitness News revealed how a 26-year-old woman died in a wheelchair at the Helen Joseph Hospital while waiting for a bed for more than 24 hours.

ALSO READ:

- GP health denies mom's claim she found daughter dead in hospital waiting room

- After burial resolved, Joburg mom still in dark over daughter's hospital death

- Joburg hospital adds more woe to grieving mom's bid to bury daughter

- Gauteng Health Dept investigating patient's death at Helen Joseph Hospital

"This problem of Charlotte Maxeke has brought a lot of strain in the nursing site - yes we have too many patients and yes COVID-19 is contributing," said a nurse who worked at the Helen Joseph Hospital and spoke to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity.

The nurse said that they had been begging those in power for more staff and resources.

"The last time, the management was just saying that they really needed to hire more staff but they don't have the budget but they are aware of the shortage and they are promising to work on it."

Last week, the Gauteng Health Department's Sibongile Zungu admitted that the crisis at the Helen Joseph Hospital had reached crisis point due to the pressure placed on the facility as a result of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's closure.

"Almost every night we have to move patients around from Helen Joseph to other facilities and it does become difficult for nurses."

Last month, Sichelesile Dube died while waiting in a wheelchair for medical care at the Helen Joseph Hospital. Her mother, Nqobile Dube, found her lifeless body in the queue more than 24 hours later, in the same spot.

Sichelesile was buried in Zimbabwe over the long weekend but in the absence of an explanation as to how none of the staff on duty noticed she had passed away, her grieving family is considering legal action against the hospital.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.