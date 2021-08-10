Gungubele: To say that we are an unstable country is too harsh

Newly appointed Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that there was no instability in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that he would not hesitate to take tough decisions in his new role.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his Cabinet. Gungubele replaced Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who was acting in the position following the death of Jackson Mthembu earlier this year.

Ramaphosa and the security cluster have been strongly criticised last month for the lack of quick decisions that needed to be made to stop the anarchy in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng that left more than 300 people dead.

Days after the unrest, soldiers were deployed to the hotpots to bring some stability, but the president admitted that government was poorly prepared to deal with the anarchy, which he labeled a failed insurrection. Gungubele said that there was no instability in the country.

“To say that we are an unstable country is too harsh. And I don't want to explain the details of the troops in the SADC because I don't have the details or the background, but the point is, now, to stabilise, a lot of measures need to be put in place to go back to normal security maintenance,” said the Minister in the Presidency.

