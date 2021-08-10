Govts urged to apply concerted efforts to cut back on greenhouse emissions

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report has painted a bleak picture of where the world could be heading should governments not counter fossil fuel burning and deforestation.

CAPE TOWN - Governments are on Tuesday urged to urgently apply concerted efforts to cut back on greenhouse gas emissions.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report has painted a bleak picture of where the world could be heading should governments not counter fossil fuel burning and deforestation.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has stressed the IPCC Working Group assessment report is a code red for humanity.

The Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change, sets out to limit the global temperature increase to well below 2 °C.

A target has been set to cap global warming to 1.5 °C.

In a statement, the UN warns this internationally agreed threshold is perilously close to being achieved.

Stellenbosch University Professor Guy Midgley said the report clearly showed global fossil fuel production needed to be reduced.

“We know with a lot more precision how much warming we will generate for a given amount of CO2 emissions and that really closes down the options for fuel-burning nations to argue that we can delay.”

South Africa joined the Paris Agreement in April 2016.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.