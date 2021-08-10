Expert: Explosion at Medupi shows a complete failure of oversight
The blast occurred on Sunday night after which at least seven employees had to be treated for shock.
CAPE TOWN - Energy analyst Chris Yelland on Tuesday said the explosion at Eskom's Medupi Power Plant showed a complete failure of oversight.
Staffers were purging hydrogen out of the Unit 4 generator by replacing it with carbon dioxide, a process which should be followed by then purging the inert gas out of the mechanism by pumping in air.
Yelland said the process was not followed accordingly, resulting in the major blast.
“The preliminary investigation has shown that people didn’t follow the right procedures and it could be lack of training, it could be negligence, it could incompetence. Nevertheless, there was a complete failure, it would seem, of oversight.”
Several employees have been suspended while authorities probe the incident.
I have it on reliable authority that there was an internal hydrogen explosion within the 800 MW generator of #Eskom #Medupi Unit 4, the ends of the generator have been blow off, the generator is destroyed, and it will have to be replaced. This is a massive setback.Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) August 9, 2021
It appears there was a deviation from the procedure for carrying out this activity. As such Eskom has undertaken to place those employees who were responsible to manage and execute this work under precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of the Major Event Investigation.Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) August 9, 2021
