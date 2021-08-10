Ex-Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to be next National Assembly Speaker

Her pending deployment was announced at a meeting of the African National Congress (ANC)'s top leaders on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will be the next Speaker of the National Assembly.

Speculation over Mapisa-Nqakula’s future started immediately after President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his Cabinet last week.

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli had been holding down the fort in an acting capacity since Thandi Modise was promoted to Cabinet as defence minister.

This followed weeks of speculation about Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s future following last month's failed insurrection where she contradicted Ramaphosa's characterisation of the criminal rampage.

The ANC's Nomfanelo Kota said that the party would today, in a virtual caucus, discuss the process around the election of the new Speaker.

Parliament said that a date for the election would be determined through consultations.

Should there be more than one nominee for the position of Speaker, there will be a vote by secret ballot.

