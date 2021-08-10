Eskom suspends several employees following blast at Medupi power plant

The power company said that there was a deviation from procedure at one of its units, which led to the explosion on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Several Eskom employees have been suspended following a blast at Eskom's Medupi power plant.

"Following a preliminary investigation, it appears that while performing this activity, air was introduced into the generator at a point where hydrogen was still present in the generator at sufficient quantities to create an explosion which ignited and resulted in this explosion.

It also appears that there was a deviation from procedure for carrying out his activity. As such, Eskom has undertaken to place those employees who were responsible to manage and execute this work under precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of the investigation."

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that an investigation had been launched.

He said that the unit was extensively damaged.

"Investigations are under way into the cause of the incident. Eskom will update the public on developments as well as to what extent this unfortunate incident will impact on the national grid."

