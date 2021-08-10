Eskom implements load reduction in Khayelitsha

The power utility said load reduction was aimed at protecting assets by reducing load during peak hours in high-density areas, which were overloading the network.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has been implementing load reduction in Khayelitsha on Tuesday between 5 am and 9 pm

The power utility said load reduction was aimed at protecting assets by reducing load during peak hours in high-density areas, which were overloading the network.

Eskom Western Cape general manager Alwie Lester said it was battling to keep up with the increased impact of illegal connections and tampering, and the equipment failure caused by overloading.

“Our intention is to identify these networks, switch them off at particular times of the day in order for us to save that piece of equipment and ensure that we can continue to supply paying customers in future. I think the downside to this is that when we switch this off, we will affect paying customers.”

Eskom said this was not load shedding, adding that load reduction was implemented when the customers’ demand was higher than the demand the local equipment could withstand. This is done to protect equipment such as transformers and sub-stations, as well as residents, as this poses possible infrastructure explosions.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.