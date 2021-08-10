Electricity problem at Philippi satellite police station driving crime - Allen

The station, situated in Browns Farm, only operates until 5PM every day, thereafter the power shuts off.

CAPE TOWN - Chairperson of the Western Cape Legislature's Standing Committee on Community Safety, Reagen Allen, said that electricity problems at a satellite police station in Philippi was driving high murder rates in the precinct.

It's been struggling without stable power supply for at least two years and Allen said that during daylight hours, officers used a generator to perform basic administrative tasks.

Allen recently conducted a site visit to the Browns Farm satellite police station, which served parts of the priority crime areas of Nyanga and Philippi.

“A parliamentary reply recently revealed that from the first of March 2020 to the end of March 2021, 212 murders occurred in the Nyanga area, which means that every second day a murder happens within the Nyanga area,” said Allen.

Allan said that the issue was apparently due to cable theft and because the brick-and-mortar station was situated on Prasa land and the building belonged to the Department of Public Works, it had been almost impossible to sort it out.

“We need SAPS to be present, we need a satellite office in the area because the need was already identified, but due to it being limited to operating only until 5pm, the community members are left vulnerable and crime seems to be increasing,” he said.

