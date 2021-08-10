DPW official arrested for trying to bribe SIU agent probing PPE contracts

The man offered the SIU official R50,000 hoping that he would drop the case against his sister.

JOHANNESBURG - A Department of Public Works official has been arrested in Mpumalanga for corruption after he tried to bribe a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) official to squash a criminal case involving personal protective equipment (PPE).

However, he was handcuffed on Monday and will be appearing in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The Hawks' Katlego Mogale said: “Upon finalising the amount, the suspect collected the money and later returned. He handed over the R50, 000 and he was arrested. Further search of the suspect discovered that he had extra cash in his possession amounting to R63,600, which was also seized.”

The SIU has been probing the procurement of PPE and it has emerged that most companies who landed contracts with the Health Department were not accredited or certified to do the job.

The SIU said the PPE expenditure from April last year to March this year stood at R126 billion and of that amount, more than R14 billion was under investigation.

