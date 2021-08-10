Dept: Over 17,000 grade 8 online applications completed in Gauteng

Online registration for the 2022 academic year officially opened on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education said over 17,000 online applications for grade 8 pupils had so far been completed.

Online registration for the 2022 academic year officially opened on Tuesday.

Over 183,000 grade 7 pupils are currently registered at public schools in Gauteng.

Head of department Edward Mosuwe said SMSes with application links have been sent to parents and guardians: “There was a delay in getting SMSes in the first hour. We were able to get just over 15,000 SMSes to parents in the first hour, but now we can confirm that 132,000 SMSes have been sent out in bulk to all qualifying parents.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.