Dept, fishing industry officials to meet over African penguin breeding decline

It's been classified as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

CAPE TOWN - Environment Minister Barbara Creecy is to meet with fishing industry officials and conservationists to discuss proposals to address the decline in the breeding populations of the African penguin.

The department said that African penguins were an iconic southern African species with important ecological roles.

The department said that the endemic African penguin numbers had declined drastically from about 52,000 pairs in 2004 to 13,200 pairs in 2019.

Officials were worried that they could be functionally extinct within 15 years.

Earlier this year, Minister Barbara Creecy set up a joint task team to try and determine management options for the African penguin.

Among several proposals is to limit fishing around six penguin colonies.

The department said these birds were exposed to a multitude of stresses, including a lack of available food predation, climate change, disease, shipping vessel activity and competition with other predators for food.

