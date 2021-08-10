Denosa: Shortage of staff in Gauteng public hospitals a widespread issue

Eyewitness News reported on Tuesday about how staff at the Helen Joseph Hospital are pleading with government to make more funding available to employ more nurses to deal with the influx of patients there.

JOHANNESBURG - Nursing union Denosa on Tuesday said the shortage of staff at public hospitals in Gauteng was more widespread than just the Helen Joseph Hospital describing scenes of how women had to give birth in chairs.

Eyewitness News reported on Tuesday about how staff at the Helen Joseph Hospital are pleading with government to make more funding available to employ more nurses to deal with the influx of patients there.

Last month, Sichelesile Dube's death at the facility brought focus to whether there is enough medical staff to attend to the high volumes of patients needing care.

This is with the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital still being partially closed.

Denosa's Gauteng secretary Bongani Mazibuko has described horrific scenes at public hospitals in recent weeks, which have seen distraught nurses battling to cope.

“Even Rahima Moosa, pregnant women end up giving birth on the chairs because there aren’t enough nurses to attend to them.”

But Mazibuko said this was no fault of the nurses as they were trying their best to make do with what they had.

“You can’t blame the nurse for not having a bed, this is the responsibility of the hospital.”

Last month, Dube died in a wheelchair while waiting for a bed at the Helen Joseph Hospital along with 30 other patients.

Her mother discovered her body the following day, still in the same spot where she left her the previous day.

