DA: Mapisa-Nqakula not fit to hold office of National Assembly Speaker

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) believes Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is not fit to hold the office of National Assembly Speaker.

Reacting to news of her pending election, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone on Tuesday highlighted several scandals linked to the former defence minister.

The official opposition has confirmed it will not be supporting the nomination.

Mazzone said there were numerous instances of soon-to-be Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula abusing her position and disregarding ethical standards.

She said Mapisa-Nqakula was the same person who famously oversaw the ANC’s trip to Zimbabwe onboard an Air Force jet in violation of lockdown regulations.

Mazzone adds it was also under her watch that the SANDF purchased the unregistered interferon drug from Cuba.

“There are clearly numerous instances of her seemingly abusing her position of power and disregarding ethics standards for her own political and personal gain.”

However, ANC caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota has given a different account of Mapisa-Nqakula: “As a former chief whip of the majority party in Parliament in 2001, as well as deputy chairperson of the ANC political committee and as the chairperson of the joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, former Minister Mapisa-Nqakula brings a formidable wealth of experience to the new position with a solid track record as a legislator and policy maker spanning over a number of years.”

