Crowdfunding campaign for Schoenmaker, Buitendag gets R100k in first hour

JOHANNESBURG - A crowdfunding campaign has been launched on social media for team SA Olympic medallists Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag.

Mike Sharman, founder of Matchkit, started the campaign on Tuesday to encourage local businesses to contribute towards the athlete's bonuses after it was initially thought Sascoc would not be paying the duo following their exploits in Tokyo.

EasyEquities have also come on board for the initiative, with R100,000 raised in the first hour of launch on Monday.

The campaign will now continue for the rest of August.

Speaking on the crowdfunding, Sharman said: “Women’s sport always has to work that much harder; they have to work that much harder for investment or support and I think that it’s a distaste that [Sascoc] was quoted on Women’s Day saying they’re not getting any bonuses. And that led to me to put out that tweet that this is a real travesty and we need to do something about it.”

Sharman has also revealed how individuals and sponsors interested can donate toward the crowdfunding.

“So you go to the link https://matchkit.co/bryanhabana/donate, that way all the fees can be tracked and we can be transparent and all 100% of the funds will be split between Tatjana and Bianca.”