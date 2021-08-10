Court places Mango Airlines on voluntary business rescue

The financially strapped carrier filed an application opposing submissions from unions who wanted to enter a joint business rescue process with the airline.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday placed Mango Airlines into voluntary business rescue.

But the court dismissed an application by the Mango Pilots Association, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the south African Cabin Crew Association for this to happen.

Instead, voluntary business rescue means only Mango can appoint its own practitioners to oversee the process.

Mango Pilots Association’s Jordan Butler said they were awaiting reasons for the dismissal of their application.

“The reasons are still to come, so we wait eagerly on what these reasonings are. What is noted is that the judgment is going to significantly change the business rescue process.”

Unions say their members working at the South African Airways subsidiary went for months without salaries while waiting on government funding.

