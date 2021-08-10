Contractor Faith Mabena urges other women to join 'tough' construction sector Faith Mabena said that the construction industry was not easy as it was a male-dominated sector but it was important to remain focused. Women's Day

Construction industry

Faith Tshepiso Mabena CAPE TOWN - As the country celebrates Women's Month, a Cape Town contractor is encouraging women to take up roles in the sector. Contractor Faith Tshepiso Mabena completed work at 91 Financed Linked Individual Subsidy units in the area. On Women's Day, she joined Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers at the Conifers Infill Development in Malibu Village, in Blue Downs. "It's a very tough industry. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication but when you see the end results it's worth it. Just make sure that you keep on pushing and don't give up, no matter what," said Faith Mabena, a contractor who has been building homes across Cape Town since 2014. #WomensDay Faith Tshepiso Mabena,42, has been in the industry since 2014.The project was awarded to Nokhanya Services in 2017, and started in 2018 for 18 months. KP pic.twitter.com/TCDyApk5Nw EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 9, 2021

She said that the construction industry was not easy as it was a male-dominated sector but it was important to remain focused.

This project in particular was a tough one, as they were faced with crime and vandalism, especially the theft of tiles.

"It's been a headache of a project because of the crime and vandalism on the project but fulfilling project as well, just to see people housed."

The project started in 2018 for 18 months and came with its own challenges and when COVID-19 hit, she was busy with another project.

"With these projects, it's no work, no pay. You have people at home and unfortunately, we had to rely on our own savings to make sure that we keep people paid and try to stay afloat. It was a very challenging time and we got through and here we are today."

