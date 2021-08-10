CoCT's Vos praises CTIA after it bags another international award

The Cape Town International Airport won the 2021 Best Airport in Africa award at the Skytrax World Airport Awards.

CAPE TOWN - The city's Mayco member for Economic Opportunities, James Vos, has lauded the Cape Town International Airport for winning the 2021 Best Airport in Africa award at the Skytrax World Airport Awards.

This is the sixth consecutive year that the airport has won this award.

Vos said that he was proud to be able to work closely with the airport team to produce a world-class facility.

“This is what brings with the global eyeballs and gives airlines confidence in flying to the Mother City. It is also a show of economic readiness as a city, because connecting Cape Town to more cities and countries means that we can welcome all visitors create more jobs through tourism and provide trade opportunities to export more proudly kept on products to the rest of the world,” he said.