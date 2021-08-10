ANC caucus welcomes Mapisa-Nqakula’s National Assembly Speaker nomination

Her nomination follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle where he replaced her with then Speaker Thandi Modise as defence minister.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) parliamentary caucus has welcomed the nomination of former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as the next National Assembly Speaker.

ANC acting caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota said Mapisa-Nqakula would bring a wealth of experience to her new role.

“Former Minister Mapisa-Nqakula brings a formidable work experience to the new position, with a solid track record as a legislature and policy maker spanning over a number of years. The caucus welcomes her nomination.”

Until last week, Mapisa-Nqakula had served as a minister of defence and military veterans from June 2012.

Previously, she was minister of home affairs from 2004 to 2009 and minister of correctional services from 2009 to 2012.

