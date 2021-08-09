Zuma still in hospital on eve of arms deal court appearance

Zuma was taken for an annual routine check-up on Friday at an outside hospital while he is under strict correctional services supervision.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is still in hospital on the eve of his appearance at the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his arms deal court case that is supposed to take place in person.

He is serving 15 months in jail for refusing to abide by a Constitutional Court order that he should testify at the state capture commission.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Zuma's test results are not yet out and it’s likely that his legal team will have to ask for a postponement.

“We are caught up in the process of kinds of tests and things that are run in the lab, and it didn’t assist the fact that we had a weekend in between. Those are the kinds of delays that we are stuck in. But I really need to make it clear that we don’t have a President Zuma that was rushed to hospital because of something. It’s none of that at all.”

