‘We need so much protection’ - SA women see no reason to celebrate Women’s Day

While many recognise the vital historical role that took place on 9 August 1956, some say the plight of today's women shouldn't only be nationally amplified during women's month.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country marks 65 years since the historic 1956 march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, many South African women on Monday say there is little reason to celebrate.

Thousands marched to the seat of government on this day 65 years ago demanding that then-prime minister JG Strijdom revoke the pass laws.

Decades later, many women and girls continue to fight for their human rights and wellbeing on a daily basis.

The emergence of COVID-19 has further exposed pre-existing gender inequality and discrimination.

The women’s march on 9 August remains one of the most iconic moments in South African history.

While many recognise the vital historical role, some say the plight of today's women shouldn't only be nationally amplified during women's month.

“They know that women need so much protection and when Women’s Month comes along, they say all the right things but no action takes place,” one woman said. While another said: “What’s life without women? We run everything, we run the world.”

Women’s Day is also taking place during a time when the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic with millions of lives lost.

The UN said women and girls were facing disproportionate impacts with far reaching consequences in employment, health and education while hard-fought gains for women’s rights are also under threat.

REMEMBERING THE WOMEN OF 1956

The Ahmed Kathrada and the Dr Sophie Williams de Bruyn foundations have remembered the iconic women who led the 1956 march against apartheid pass laws.

The organisations have paid tribute to the generations of women whose struggles laid the foundations for the democratic era.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation together with renowned gender activist and struggle stalwart, Sophie de Druyn, visited the graves of anti-apartheid activists Helen Joseph, Lilian Ngoyi, Rahima Moosa and Albertina Sisulu on Sunday.

As stories of their bravery were told several issues affecting women today were also raised.

The foundation’s spokesperson Neeshan Boltan said threats against women have multiplied in recent years with increased poverty, gender-based violence and unemployment.

Bolton said the nation must take lessons of unity and resilience shown by South African women 65 years ago.

“I think we can learn from the fortitude of the women in 1956 in overcoming these barriers and at least to bring long-lasting societal change.”

The foundation has also extended gratitude to all women who are at the frontline of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.