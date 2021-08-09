Tourism council: Sisulu must deal with international inbound situation

The president moved Lindiwe Sisulu out of her position as human settlements and water minister to the tourism portfolio.

CAPE TOWN - As South Africa's active cases of COVID-19 steadily climb, the Tourism Business Council said the country's new tourism minister has her work cut out for her.

Historically, tourism had been a significant contributor to South Africa's GDP but with the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns the industry has all but ground to a halt.

CEO of the tourism Business Council of South Africa Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa said Sisulu's priority seems clear.

“First and foremost, I think we need to deal with the international inbound situation. We haven’t had any tourism coming in the country, because if you look at the UK, we’re on the red list, you look at EU, you still have to quarantine on your way back when you travel here. You need to solve the situation urgently.”

He said Sisulu's experience as minister of international relations should stand her in good stead in this regard but there are urgent functional issues to address too.

“Look at vaccine passports; we need to adopt a system that’s going to verify those that have been vaccinated.”

