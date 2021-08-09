Staff treated for shock after explosion at Medupi Power Station

The utility said while none of its staff have been injured following Sunday night's blast at least seven employees had to be treated for shock.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Monday confirmed an explosion at the Medupi Power Station which then tripped another unit.

ALSO READ:

- Medupi an investment that will power economy for next 50 years - Eskom

- Experts: Medupi will make 'little difference' in ending load shedding

The utility said while none of its staff were injured following Sunday night's blast at least seven employees were treated for shock.

Once the area had been cleared by the fire, experts and engineers could begin inspections and assessment to determine what went wrong.

Eskom said preparations to return unit five to service were underway.

FOURTEEN YEARS IN THE MAKING

Just a week ago Eskom announced that construction on the Medupi plant had been completed after 14 years. The total cost of this development to South Africa was understood to be more than R135 billion.

The parastatal had said that this was an important step to keeping the lights on in the country.

Eskom had been battling to supply reliable and consistent electricity for years due to corruption, mismanagement and breakdowns at its aging power stations.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha had said that Medupi's operational life was 50 years.

"This is an investment that will serve generations of the people of South Africa and power the economy for at least the next half-century. The commercial operations status means that technical compliance to statutory, safety and legal requirements have all been met."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.