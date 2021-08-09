Special sitting announced to choose new Joburg mayor

The seat was left without a mayor after Geoff Makhubo passed away in July due to COVID-19-related complications.

The City of Johannesburg said on Monday that there would be a special sitting on Tuesday to elect a new mayor for the metro.

Speaker of the Council Nonceba Molwele said the election process would be done in line with Schedule 3 of the Municipal Structures Act.

The sitting comes after much contention from the Democratic Alliance which approached provincial government to greenlight the election.

Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo was slated as the ANC's preferred candidate for the job.