SAHRC: Constitution’s promise of equality still an aspiration for women in SA

On this day 65 years ago more than 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings in protest the unjust the pass laws.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said the Constitution’s promise of dignity and equality for all remains an aspiration for women in this country.

The country is marking this year's edition of Women's Day under lockdown in the middle of a pandemic that's impacted everyone in the country but women's rights in particular.

The SAHRC said women and girls continue to battle multiple forms of discrimination.

Women grapple with feeling unsafe in our society but even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic which has made women even more vulnerable, contributing to deepening levels of inequality.

The commission is calling on society to push harder for the historical gains of women's struggles to materialise.

The human rights commission says there is an urgent need to address the disproportionate burdens experienced by women and girls in South Africa.

They want government to work with communities to protect and promote women's rights.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the women's day keynote address at noon on Monday.

