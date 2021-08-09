Parly to conduct its own inquiry into intelligence failures during anarchy

Chairperson of the joint standing committee on intelligence Jerome Maake said he recently received approval from the house chairperson Cedric Frolick to go ahead with this inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s joint intelligence oversight committee will be conducting its own inquiry into “intelligence failures” during the anarchy that was allowed to play out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Chairperson of the joint standing committee on intelligence Jerome Maake said he recently received approval from the house chairperson Cedric Frolick to go ahead with this inquiry.

The committee will join other parliamentary committees from both houses who will also be conducting an inquiry into other aspects of the criminal rampage that left over 300 people dead.

The joint standing committee on intelligence, unlike other parliamentary committees, conducts its activities in closed sessions as guided by the Intelligence Services Oversight Act.

This means not all information pertaining to the work of the committee may be disclosed to the public.

However, Maake said some information will be contained in the annual report of the JSCI to be published soon.

Maake said following the outbreak of violence and looting in KZN and Gauteng last month, which some have attributed to the failure of intelligence, the JSCI met with the intelligence services on the 15-16 July.

He said the need for the inquiry emerged after the committee received full briefings on the July chaos from the intelligence services.

Maake has also welcomed the relocation of the State Security Agency (SSA) to the presidency saying this is in line with international best practice where the most advanced intelligence agencies report directly to the head of state.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.