NRF: Significant progress made in funding women scientists in academia

CAPE TOWN - The National Research Foundation (NRF) on Sunday said significant progress been made in the proportion of women scientists supported at postgraduate level academia.

Grant funding for this cohort grew by 17% over the past 20 years.

The foundation is a research and science development agency that sponsors research to promote scientific development in the country.

The NRF has listed transformation, impact and sustainability among the key areas in its 2030 vision.

The agency also commits to an equity project "to transform the profiles of the South African research workforce".

NRF executive director for human and infrastructure capacity development Dr Romilla Maharaj said 44% of grant funding in 2001 was awarded to women compared to 61% last year.

“That has been through a deliberate process to ensure that we award at least 55% to women.”

Funding for post-doctoral research fellows has also improved.

These are scholars who've recently obtained PhD qualifications within the last five years.

“We had 22% of our grant holders being women in 2001 and by 2020, we reached 49%. So again, that has been through a deliberate strategy to increase the proportion of women grant holders,” Maharaj added.

The agency said there were higher proportions of women grant holders at the early stages of their academic careers, compared to senior women researchers, more established in their career.

